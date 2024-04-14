ORG Partners LLC Acquires 567 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

