ORG Partners LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $618.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.40.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

