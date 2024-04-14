ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $38.36 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

