ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,733 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1878 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

