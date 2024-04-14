ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 394.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,383.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 382,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

