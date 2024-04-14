ORG Partners LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

