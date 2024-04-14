ORG Partners LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4,303.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

