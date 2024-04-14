ORG Partners LLC Buys 3,062 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 180.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

