ORG Partners LLC Buys 506 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

