ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,578 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 543,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $55.71 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

