ORG Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $99.28 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

