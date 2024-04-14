ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,092.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.