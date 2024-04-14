ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,160.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.