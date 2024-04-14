ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,160.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

