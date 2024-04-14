ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $117.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.