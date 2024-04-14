ORG Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 436.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 144,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

