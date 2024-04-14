ORG Partners LLC Has $242,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,863,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

