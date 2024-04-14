ORG Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $205.37 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

