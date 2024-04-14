ORG Partners LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

