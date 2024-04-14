ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.