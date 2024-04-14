ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4,318.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Universal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $71,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

