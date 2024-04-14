ORG Partners LLC Invests $186,000 in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000.

NYSEARCA IDVO opened at $30.30 on Friday. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

