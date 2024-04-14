ORG Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

