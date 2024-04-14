ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 255,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

