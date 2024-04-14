ORG Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.07.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $674.81 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $680.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

