ORG Partners LLC Purchases 10,703 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

