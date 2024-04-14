ORG Partners LLC Purchases 3,798 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 521.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

