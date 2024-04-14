ORG Partners LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $198.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

