ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 309.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $898.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $936.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

