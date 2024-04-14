ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,209.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

