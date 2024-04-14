Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

