Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

