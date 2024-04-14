Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.38

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 15571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Perficient Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

