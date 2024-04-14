Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. 68,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 88,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Performance Shipping Stock Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping
About Performance Shipping
