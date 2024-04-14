Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. 68,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 88,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Performance Shipping Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

About Performance Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

