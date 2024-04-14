Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

NYSE:ANET opened at $271.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

