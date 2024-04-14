Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,435 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

