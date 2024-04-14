Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,201 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

