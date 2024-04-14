Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $340,500,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $318.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $156.80 and a 12 month high of $331.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

