Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.67.

Shares of CHTR opened at $260.50 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.79. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

