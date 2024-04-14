Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.58.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB opened at $245.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $233.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

