Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

