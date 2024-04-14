Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $68.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

