Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.