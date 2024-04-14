Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.