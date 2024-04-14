Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.29. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

