Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,438,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 249,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

