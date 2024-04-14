Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after buying an additional 360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $624,180,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $267.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

