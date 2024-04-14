Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $497.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

