Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.