Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,695 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.