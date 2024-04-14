Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.